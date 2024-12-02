Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

