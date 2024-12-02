Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.97 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 41.41%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Orion Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.