Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,959,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 7,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,568.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLF opened at $11.35 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

