Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,959,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 7,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,568.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OPHLF opened at $11.35 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
