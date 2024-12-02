Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 27th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

