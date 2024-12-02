Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
