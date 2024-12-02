Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRSO remained flat at $21.91 during trading on Monday. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

