NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
Shares of NIOBW opened at $0.10 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
