NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of NIOBW opened at $0.10 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

