Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.