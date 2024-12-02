Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $29.00. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,101,932 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

