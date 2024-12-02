Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 157,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.73. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

