Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in November

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
