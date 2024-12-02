Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in November

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.