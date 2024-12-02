Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 1797467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

