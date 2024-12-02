Microvast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,028 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Trading Up 12.1 %

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 2,610,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.72. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microvast by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 526,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

