Microvast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,028 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MVST
Microvast Trading Up 12.1 %
Institutional Trading of Microvast
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microvast by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 526,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.