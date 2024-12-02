MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $189.09 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

