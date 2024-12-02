MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

