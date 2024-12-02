MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,380,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,275,000 after buying an additional 124,825 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

SBRA stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

