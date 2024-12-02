MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Black Hills by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

