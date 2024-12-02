Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,082 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.69 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

