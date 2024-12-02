Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Materion worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $12,938,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,643,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Materion by 19.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

MTRN stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

