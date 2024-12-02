Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 428,669 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 542,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.