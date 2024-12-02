Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,036 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This represents a 12.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

