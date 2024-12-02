Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 164.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.59% of Caledonia Mining worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 144.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

(Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.