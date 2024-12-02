Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.28% of LSI Industries worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.