Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of Markel Group worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,782.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,617.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,590.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

