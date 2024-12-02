Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
