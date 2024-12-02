Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,562,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 7,456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55,627.0 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
