Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,562,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 7,456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55,627.0 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

