Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 1791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Main Street Capital
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.