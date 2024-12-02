Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 1791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

