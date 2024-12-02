Luke Creagh Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Get Free Report) insider Luke Creagh sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47), for a total value of A$5,400,000.00 ($3,506,493.51).

Ora Banda Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Ora Banda Mining Company Profile

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and base metal deposits, as well as sells gold. It holds 100 % interest in the Davyhurst Gold project that comprises 92 tenements covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located in North-West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

