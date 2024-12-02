Luke Creagh Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Get Free Report) insider Luke Creagh sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47), for a total value of A$5,400,000.00 ($3,506,493.51).
Ora Banda Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Ora Banda Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ora Banda Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Ora Banda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ora Banda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.