Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Lightspeed Commerce makes up approximately 1.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,090 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 766,688 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 608,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 404,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

