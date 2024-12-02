Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on LEXX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of LEXX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexaria Bioscience
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.