Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEXX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Further Reading

