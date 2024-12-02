LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.18. 81,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 239,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $564.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.