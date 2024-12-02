Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,207. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

