Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $133,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7,647.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

