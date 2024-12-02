Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 357,234 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $79,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7,647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,805 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.