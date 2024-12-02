L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.67.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $246.25 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.95 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

