L.M. Kohn & Company Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.71 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

