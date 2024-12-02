Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,630 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Krispy Kreme worth $112,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after buying an additional 2,021,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,765,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,345 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.3 %

DNUT stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.39. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

