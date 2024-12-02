Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Komatsu Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 39,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.16.
Komatsu Company Profile
