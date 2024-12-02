Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Komatsu Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 39,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.