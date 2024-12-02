Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.

KIERF stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Monday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, and tunnels; and buildings for public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, leisure centres, and prisons.

