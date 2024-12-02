Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $958,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

