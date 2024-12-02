Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

