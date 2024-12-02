Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,478 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $553.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

