Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

