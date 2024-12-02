Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $869,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,873,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,082,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.67. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

