Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at C$12.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.81. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of C$8.97 and a 1-year high of C$16.01.
Kambi Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.