Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at C$12.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.81. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of C$8.97 and a 1-year high of C$16.01.

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

