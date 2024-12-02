JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %
JPM stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $154.38 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
