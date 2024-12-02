John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 13.5% in November

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,360. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMSB stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,500. The company has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

