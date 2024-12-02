Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,510 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,799,000 after purchasing an additional 936,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,232,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,026.25. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

