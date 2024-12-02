Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.31. 103,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 706,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Several research firms recently commented on JANX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 3.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,986.40. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,666. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

