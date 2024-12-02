Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 332,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

